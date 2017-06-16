Death investigation on Main Street
Fire damages Sibley’s BBQ
Hospital: Scalise still critical, ‘has improved’
17-year-old girl killed in quadruple shooting: Crime Insider
Chesterfield man facing federal charges for mortgage fraud scheme
Cheating husband convicted of murdering wife with hammer
Teacher ‘shocked and angry’ after student sex crime arrest

8-story hotel in the works near Innsbrook

Posted 11:36 am, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:37AM, June 16, 2017

The hotel is planned for a 3-acre parking lot in WestMark Office Park.

HENRICO, Va. — A St. Louis-based hotel chain is eyeing its first location in the Richmond market – and its first in the state.

Drury Development Corp. is planning an eight-story Drury Plaza Hotel on a 3-acre parking lot in the WestMark Office Park at 11049 W. Broad St., across from Innsbrook.

The hotel is set to include 217 rooms, meeting rooms and a pool area, according to plans filed with the Henrico County Planning Commission.

A rendering of the planned Drury Plaza Hotel. (VHB Architects)

While development plan for the project was approved by the county in May, the necessary permitting to begin the hotel’s construction is still pending.

Drury development manager Michael Prehm did not return calls seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

The Drury Plaza Hotel would add to a collection of nationally branded hotels that dot the Innsbrook area, including the nearby Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place and Extended Stay America.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com. 