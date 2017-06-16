× 8-story hotel in the works near Innsbrook

HENRICO, Va. — A St. Louis-based hotel chain is eyeing its first location in the Richmond market – and its first in the state.

Drury Development Corp. is planning an eight-story Drury Plaza Hotel on a 3-acre parking lot in the WestMark Office Park at 11049 W. Broad St., across from Innsbrook.

The hotel is set to include 217 rooms, meeting rooms and a pool area, according to plans filed with the Henrico County Planning Commission.

While development plan for the project was approved by the county in May, the necessary permitting to begin the hotel’s construction is still pending.

Drury development manager Michael Prehm did not return calls seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

The Drury Plaza Hotel would add to a collection of nationally branded hotels that dot the Innsbrook area, including the nearby Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place and Extended Stay America.

