New brewery in Manchester opens Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's newest brewery, Twisted Ales on West 6th Street in the Manchester, is opening this week.

The business is located in the space formerly occupied by Blue Bee Cider before that cidery moved to Scott's Addition.

The co-owners, Jason and Debi Price, are hopeful their menu of specialty beers will appeal to the community.

"Six months of being in this building almost every single night doing things, spending money,” Jason Price said. “It's going to be good to finally open the doors and see the fruits of our labor finally walk through that door and enjoy what we got going on.”

The pair plan to start with two IPAs: a brown ale and a pale ale with mango.

Twisted Ales will open Saturday at noon.

Do you have a small business or know of one we should feature? Email newstips@wtvr.com and you might see it featured during the RVA Small Business Report Wednesdays on CBS 6 News This Morning.

The segment is sponsored by Virginia Commonwealth Bank.