Start a career in one of the fastest growing industries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Over the next decade opportunities in the health care field are expected to grow exponentially. Beth Murphy, Campus Director at Bryant & Stratton College, made a return visit to our studio to fill us in on an upcoming event that can help lay the ground work to get your healthcare career started. Bryant & Stratton Colleges Medical Careers Lunch & Learn takes place on Tuesday, June 20th from 12 pm to 1:30 pm. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}