High Point Barbershop opens second outpost in Scott's Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — You can now get a cut and a cone at the corner of Altamont Avenue and Boulevard in Scott’s Addition.

High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor opened Tuesday at 1705 Altamont Ave. The shop joins Gelati Celesti, which opened in February, as retail tenants in the redeveloped former ARC printing building.

The 1,600-square-foot space is a second location for High Point, which co-owner and barber David Foster said will help with overflow at its other shop at 112 N. Meadow St.

That outpost, which opened in 2014, is regularly booked up to six weeks in advance. The new shop houses eight barber’s chairs, one of which will be dedicated to walk-ins and same-day appointments to help alleviate wait times.

High Point’s Fan location and its five barber’s chairs will remain open.

