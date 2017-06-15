× Father’s Day Weekend Events

RICHMOND, Va.–

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Father’s Day Celebration – Wild Art: A Journey Off-Canvas and The ongoing Butterflies LIVE! Both exhibits are included with regular admission. Wild Arts features twelve large-scale art installations throughout the Garden. The works are made with natural materials by regional artists and invite discovery and interaction. Saturday on Sunday: a basket of books will also be available under the Darlington Oak in the Grace Arents Garden for guests to stretch out, read and enjoy time together. Sunday Only: live music from the Jangling Reinharts at Bloemendaal House (noon – 3 p.m.) and a boat display, courtesy of Southeastern Marine. A buffet-style cookout will also be served on the lawn at the historic Bloemendaal House (for purchase, noon – 3 p.m.)

Artist Noah Scalin will also be creating “pop-up” art on the Friday and Saturday of Father’s Day Weekend (Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17). Scalin, creator of the Webby Award winning project Skull-A-Day and the first artist-in-residence at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business, will create an anamorphic projection sculpture, meaning the image will only appear when you view it from a specific vantage point.

Richmond Men’s Chorus:

Will perform Sunday, June 18 at Dogwood Dell as part of the 61st Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell. The concert, entitled “Love and Lowered Standards,” is going to explore the good, the bad, and several places in between. It will feature favorite pop hits, Broadway tunes, a touch of classical, and other styles of music. For more information visit http://monumentcitymusic.org/ or get a full schedule of events at Dogwood Dell at http://www.richmondgov.com/parks/programmingDogwoodDell.aspx or call the Hotline 804-646-DELL.

Father’s Day Keg ‘N’ Oyster Fest

Celebrate Father’s Day Sunday at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Rappahannock River Oysters, LLC., enjoy your favorite Hardywood drafts with Rappahannock oysters: have them raw and fried, Rappahannock’s house crab cake recipe and treats from King Of Pops – Richmond, food trucks – Monique’s Crepes, River City Wood Fire Pizza and Slideways Mobile Bistro! The event is free, Beer and food are available a la carte. Hardywood Oyster Stout will be available on draft through the weekend! This beer has an incredibly silky mouth feel that finishes out with a malty sweetness to balance the hop bitterness. For more information visit https://hardywood.com/events/fathers-day-keg-n-oyster-fest/.

Bacon Festival

From year one this ode to bacon has been sizzling, Sunday, June 18. This year, Bacon Fest will feature 40 of Richmond’s favorite restaurants including a food truck court. Event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at its temporary, new location: 1615 East Broad Street, one block from 17th Street Market.

Free to enter, with a suggested donation of $1 to benefit EnRichmond. $4 plates.

