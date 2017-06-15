Celebrate National Lobster Day with this Shaynefully Delicious Lobster Bisque

RICHMOND, Va. – June 15th is recognized as National Lobster Day. Resident Foodie Shayne Rogers made a savory, homemade Lobster Bisque to mark the occasion. It’s so easy to make you can create it at home tonight in your kitchen. For more information you can visit http://www.facebook.com/shaynefullydelicious/

2 lobster tails

2 c half and half

5T butter

1/8 t cayenne

1/8 t hot paprika

1/8 t white pepper

2T flour

½ t salt

Sherry to taste

Remove the meat from the lobster shells. Melt 3T butter in a 3qt sauce pan and add the shells to simmer in the butter. Chop the meat into bite size pieces and saute in a small pan with 2T butter on low just until cooked through. Place the half and half in the microwave for about 1 minute. Keep an eye on it so it doesn’t boil over. Just take the chill off the half and half. Remove the shells from the sauce pan and add cayenne, paprika and white pepper to the butter. Stir in the spices and then sprinkle the pan with the flour. Whisk in the flour and cook the raw taste out of it for about 2 minutes. Add about a third of the half and half and whist into the butter and flour mixture. Slowly stir in the rest of the half and half and let the mixture barely come to a bubble. Spoon into a bowl and top with the sauted lobster and add a swirl of sherry to finish.