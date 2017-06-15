Busch Garden’s Food and Wine Festival is back and better than ever!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - For the fifth year in a row, guests have the opportunity to sip and savor their way through Busch Garden’s Annual Food and Wine Festival. Jessica Noll enjoyed a tasty preview of the event recently with Executive Chef Justin Watson. the 5th Annual Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival is going on now every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 2nd. The festival is included with park admission. For more information, and to view the kiosk menus, you can visit http://www.buschgardens.com/foodandwine

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}