Tip leads to arrest in Somerset Ridge shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — An arrest was made in a shooting that prompted police to tell neighbors in Locust Grove to stay indoors.

Alonte M. Pernell, 24, was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a tip indicated he was in Washington, D.C.

Pernell was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting in the Somerset Ridge subdivision of Orange County.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to gunfire in the area of Chesterfield Road at approximately 9:35 a.m. Shortly thereafter, the Sheriff’s Office said they received a second phone call saying that a person had been shot.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined there was a shooting and secured the scene. Investigators told homeowners to stay inside their homes as they investigated the shooting, near Germanna Highway.

“The main road leading into the Somerset Ridge subdivision was closed at that time due to concerns that the shooter was still close by and to prevent further injury to vehicular traffic passengers,” a Orange County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

After hours of investigation, it was determined the shooter was no longer in the subdivision.

Virginia State Police and Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the shooting.

That shooting victim was expected to be OK.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts or information about this shooting was asked to call the Orange Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.