Richmond rape suspect arrested in Newport News

RICHMOND, Va. – A fugitive has been arrested in Newport News for a rape that occurred in the City of Richmond in July of 2016.

Defrederick Young, Jr., 35, of the 1600 block of North 28th Street, is accused of raping someone known to him. Police have not released any additional details about the rape.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Young was arrested without incident on Monday, June 12, in Newport News.

Police have not officially announced his charges at this time.

“The RPD Major Crimes Division and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force would like to thank people from Richmond and Newport News who provided information that led to Young’s arrest,” Richmond Police said in a statement.