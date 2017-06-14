Irving upsets C.T. Woody in Richmond Sheriff Democratic primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the biggest upsets on Virginia Primary Tuesday came when Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr. was upset by Antionette Irving in the Democratic primary.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Irving won 52 percent (13,586) of the vote, compared to Woody’s 48 percent (12,760).

That equals a narrow victory of 826 votes, not including provisional ballots.

Woody, who was seeking his fourth term as Richmond Sheriff, has held the title since taking office in 2006.

In fact, this is the third time Irving, who is a former deputy sheriff in Henrico County, has challenged Woody for the nomination. She previously challenge Woody in 2009 and 2013.

In an interview with CBS 6 Tuesday night, Irving explained why she thought this time was different.

"A lot of people mentioned that they were still concerned about nepotism and cronyism and that they're concerned about the individuals within the facilities not being treated properly medically and not given the proper mental health treatment. They've also stated that 'It's just time for a change,'" she said.

Irving also had a message for her supporters ahead of November’s election.

“We will be ready for November; we’ve done a lot with a little,” she said. “It’s now the time for those individuals that have been waiting for the primary to be over to be a part of our team and to assure that we are doing the best that we can possibly to for the citizens of the City of Richmond.”