Dog saves couple in house fire

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond firefighters responded to a house fire on Ruffin Rd Wednesday morning.

There were two people, a dog and cat inside at the time. Firefighters say the dog woke up the couple and alerted them to  the fire.

The fire was concentrated at the front of the home and investigators are working to figure out if the smoke detector was working at the time.

Medics treated the couple for possible smoke inhalation at the scene.