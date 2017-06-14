Crews battle kitchen fire at Southside apartment

RICHMOND, Va. – Firefighters quickly knocked out a blaze that broke out in the kitchen of a Southside apartment Wednesday evening.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire said crews were dispatched to the 3800 block of Guilder Lane (3811) for an apartment fire just before 6:45 p.m.

When crews arrived six minutes later, they found light smoke coming from a unit.

Armstrong said no one was home, so crews forced their way inside and quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen.

No additional details were available.

There has been no word on what sparked the fire.