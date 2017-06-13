Volunteer with the Washington Redskins and win free game tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.--- The City of Richmond is offering free game tickets to volunteers who help at this year's Washington Redskins Training Camp.

Richmond's Neighbor-To-Neighbor program is looking for 250 people to serve as Richmond Training Camp Ambassadors. Ambassadors serve as the "face" of the city, and answer questions about training camp, highlight local tourism destinations, restaurants, and other points of interest.

You can sign up for the program here.

Shifts for Ambassadors will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for Fan Experience Ambassadors.

Security Ambassadors will work from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon shift will be from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

One shift is about five and a half hours.

All volunteers will receive the following general incentives:

Volunteer recognition certificate

Free Redskins hat and t-shirt

Redskins vs. Cowboys Game-Viewing event at the Training Center for Ambassadors (Sunday, October 29, 2017)

Discount at the Redskins Training Camp Team Store

Discount with Training Camp food vendors

Discount on a personalized brick for Brick Walk entrance

In addition, the more shifts you work with the training camp, you can get additional rewards:

2 Shifts/11 Hours: Free or discounted tickets for City of Richmond sponsored events

3 Shifts/16 Hours: Free tickets to the Richmond Squirrels “Redskins Day” home game

6 Shifts/33 Hours: Opportunity to attend an exclusive private Redskins Practice

9 Shifts/50 Hours: Redskins Panel Football

12 Shifts/65 Hours: Two upper level tickets and parking pass to a 2017 Redskins home game against a non-NFC East opponent (available games to be determined)

70 or more Hours: VIP Tour of FedExField (On non-Gameday and subject to stadium availability)

The Washington Redskins Training Camp will begin on July 27 and conclude on August 13, held at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.