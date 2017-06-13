Stop by Regency Mall and celebrate World Blood Donor Day with Virginia Blood Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In recognition of World Blood Donor Day, Virginia Blood Services is bringing together your favorite local DJ’s for the ‘Broadcasters Blood Drive.’ Marketing Director Michelle Westbay stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on all of the details. RVA’s Broadcaster’s for Blood Drive takes place on Wednesday, June 14th from 10 am to 7 pm at Regency Square Mall in Richmond. The event will include FREE food and hourly prize raffles. For more information you can call 1-800-989-4438 or visit http://www.vablood.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA BLOOD SERVICES}