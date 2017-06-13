Man and woman shot on Richmond’s Northside: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting after a man and woman were shot on Richmond’s Northside, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the shooting victims were found inside of in car in the 3000 Montrose Avenue, near Brookland Park Boulevard and E. Ladies Mile Rd.

Crime Insider sources say they don’t believe the shooting happened in the area and investigators are still trying to locate the crime scene.

Those sources said the man was shot in the lower back.

Both victim’s were transported to VCU Medical Center with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about the shooting or a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.