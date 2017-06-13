× Teens wanted for stealing from Chesterfield church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police need help identifying two people who broke into a Chesterfield church and stole computer equipment. Chesterfield Police released photos of the suspects from inside Ironbridge Church on Iron Bridge Road.

“Two suspects broke a window and entered… they stole computer equipment and left the scene,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Surveillance cameras captured multiple images of the suspects.”

One suspect was described as a black male who appeared to be about 13-17 years old and 6 feet tall, according to police.

A second suspect was described as a male who appeared to be of Indian, Middle Eastern or Hispanic descent, according to police. He too appeared to be about 13-17 years old. Police said he was about 5 feet 5 inches tall, had a slender build and was last seen wearing jeans, a hooded jacket and black Adidas shoes with white stripes and white toes.

The break-in happened Saturday, June 10, between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.