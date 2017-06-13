Firefighters do ‘heroic work’ rescuing two from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va -- Richmond fire crews performed "heroic work," according to the captain at Richmond Fire Station #13. Firefighters rescued two people early Tuesday morning from a burning home on Ingram Avenue in south Richmond.

Firefighters were on scene within five minutes of the midnight 911 call. Smoke was pouring from the home as fire crews arrived.

The fire captain described conditions inside the home as extremely dangerous.

He said it was hot, dark, and very smokey.

One woman was trapped on the second floor and firefighters used a ladder to pull her down to safety.

Medics treated both fire victims on scene.

Investigators have not released information on a cause of the fire.

