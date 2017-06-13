High flying FUNN at the Diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - David ‘The Bullet’ Smith Jr. holds the record for the highest flying human cannonball in the world, and has performed more than 5,000 cannon shots. Bill Bevins had a chance to catch up with the high flying act before his performance at The Diamond and enjoyed a fun preview of what fans can expect. The Richmond Flying Squirrels take the field on Tuesday, June 13th to kick off a three game home series. You can catch David ‘The Bullet’ Smith Jr.’s performance on Thursday, June 15th. For more information you can visit http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS}