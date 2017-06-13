Gunman robs Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the man who robbed the James Mart along the 14100 block of Harrowgate Road in Chesterfield.

“The suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The suspect fled the area on foot taking with him an undisclosed amount of money and items from the store.”

Police described the robbery suspect as a black man in his twenties, approximately 6′ 02″, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a mask covering his face.

The crime was reported at about 8:56 p.m. Monday. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.