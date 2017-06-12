Miami man drowns while swimming in Lake Gaston

GASBURG, Va. — A Miami man drowned in Lake Gaston Sunday, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first alerted after the man disappeared in the water at about 2:10 p.m.

“The reporting party stated that a family member was swimming across the lake and disappeared,” Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts. “At 7:28 p.m., the search teams and divers found the deceased male.”

Investigators identified the drowning victim as 49-year-old Richard C. Seavey, of Miami, Florida.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.