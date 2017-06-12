Residents want crumbling Henrico road repaved and widened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- Drivers in Henrico County reach out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help getting the crumbling, narrow road fixed in their neighborhood.

Drivers are concerned about the edges of Telegraph Road crumbling, with big chunks missing.

There are also potholes scattered throughout the road. Drivers said the situations make the road increasingly dangerous for drivers and kids.

“I think it`s more noticeable because the road is so narrow and when you see the cars speeding toward you, you have nowhere to go, so you have to stop and pray that they don`t hit you,” said Veronica Pitts.

She said for at least a year, she and her neighbors have tried to get Henrico County leaders to address resident concerns.

“The road isn`t big enough,” said Jenny High.

Both residents said Telegraph Road can get a little hairy when two cars pass each other.

Pitts told CBS 6 about a close call she had riding in a friend`s truck.

“He was passing another truck and his side mirror was hit, because again, there`s no way for us to safely pull off because the road is eroded and it is narrow and we would have been in a ditch,” she said.

High wants to see Telegraph Road widened, and said it will be safer for the kids walking and riding their bikes there.

“You have to avoid them and they`re out later and it`s a dark road and that`s a close call,” High said. “We have nowhere to pull off and you`re avoiding cars, avoiding children.”

They also complain that it’s unsafe for people trying to walk their dogs.

Both moms worry about their teens, who will soon get behind the wheel. For now, they`ll tell their soon to be drivers to avoid the area at all costs, and they hope the county will take action soon.

Henrico officials said they are aware of the condition of Telegraph Road and said a fix is on the way.

They are waiting on a water and sewer project in the area to wrap up and then they`ll pave this road, by the fall.

However, there are no immediate plans to widen it.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.