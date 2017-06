× Overturned tractor trailer closes 295 ramp in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The ramp from I-295 north to I-64 west in eastern Henrico remains closed after a tractor trailer hauling paper overturned early Monday afternoon.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, which remained under investigation.

The accident was reported at Exit 28.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.