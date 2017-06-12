LemonAid for a great cause!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s officially Summer time, and that means that the community-wide Anthem Lemonaid sale is returning. Amy Dickstein from the Children’s Miracle Network along with Caroline Morris, a patient at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, made a return trip to our Backyard Weather Garden to fill us in on the life-saving event. The Anthem Lemonaid Sale takes place the weekend of July 14th through July 16th. For more information you can visit http://www.AnthemLemonAid.com or call 804-228-5934

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM LEMONAID}