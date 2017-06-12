Police officer, suspect shot at Hampton Town Center

HAMPTON, Va. – A police officer and a suspect were shot during an incident at Hampton Town Center in Hampton, Virginia on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at the Hampton Towne Centre AMC. They said the shooting happened when officers responded to a reported robbery from a business.

Hampton Police tweeted that they are on scene at the AMC.

An officer and the suspect were shot during the incident, police said.

The suspect is in serious condition and the officer is in good condition, according to investigators.

Hospital staff said the officer was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.