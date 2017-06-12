Death investigation underway in Chesterfield Walmart parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have launched a death investigation after a death in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Chesterfield County.

The investigation is the Walmart Supercenter located at 900 Walmart Way, near Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation and have not released any additional information at this time.

Witnesses say forensics crews are on the scene and a vehicle in the parking lot is covered up with a tent.

