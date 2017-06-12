Connecticut boy saves grandfather’s life – for second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON, Conn. – A Connecticut boy is being hailed as a hero after he saved his grandfather from drowning early Saturday morning.

Noah Humphrey, 11, loves to spend time with his grandfather – especially at one of the boy's favorite places, the backyard pool.

However, around 9 a.m., something unexpected happened. As Noah was tanning on the deck, he saw his 57-year-old grandfather try and fail to stand up. Noah's grandfather then became unresponsive from what his family would later learn was a stroke, according to WTIC.

“He fell underwater and couldn’t get back up,” said Humphrey.

Noah said he was able to drag his grandfather onto the deck at the side of the pool before calling 911. Noah ran out in front of the house to wave down first responders, so they wouldn't miss the house.

This was also not the first time Noah had helped save his grandfather. The 11-year-old didn't give many details about what happened in the prior incident, only saying that he rushed to call 911 after his grandfather suffered a stroke.

“Well, I have a lot of experience because he falls a lot because his legs aren’t stable and I usually always know what to do,” Noah added.

Throughout the frightening experience, his family said they were impressed Noah was able to stay so calm.

“I needed to know what was going to happen and I needed to know he was going to be okay,” Noah said.

The bond between the boy and his grandfather has been unbreakable. He said they spend a lot of time watching TV and playing board games.

Noah’s mother, Caroline Humphrey, said she is a very proud mother and shared the good news on her Facebook page.

“If he wasn’t there and didn’t jump in the pool, it could’ve been a lot worse than it was because his grandfather was unresponsive. He was like knocked out for some reason,” said Caroline.

Even though neighbors are calling Noah a hero, he said he was just trying to do what was right.

“I just think of myself as someone who helps,” added Humphrey.

Noah’s grandfather is currently in the hospital recovering and is expected to be okay.