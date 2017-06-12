Buzzzzzzzzzzzzzz it’s time for the Bumblebee Jamboree

RICHMOND, Va. – The Chesterfield County Master Gardeners are hosting the “6th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree,” and you’re invited. Over 60 Master Gardeners will be at the event to showcase activities to increase the community’s awareness about protecting pollinators. Jennifer Childress and Monte Shorte stopped by our backyard weather garden to talk about the event and to demonstrate how create your very own butterfly feeder. Come on out and enjoy the “6th Annual Bumblebee Jamboree” Saturday, June 17th from 10:30am to 2:30pm on the Carriage House Lawn at Maymont. The this family-friendly event is FREE. For more information you can visit http://www.maymont.org