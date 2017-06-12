Anonymous caller causes lock down at John Marshall High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – There was a heavy police presence at John Marshall High School Monday afternoon, as police conducted a full sweep of the building.

Richmond Police K-9 units were also brought to investigate after an anonymous phone call reported that there was someone in the building with a gun.

The call led to “code red” situation and that temporarily shut down the school.

School officials said no weapon was found on the premises and the school day resumed to normal shortly after the sweep.

The threat made multiple parents nervous, and they arrived at school to check their kids out early.

Christopher Robinson, a John Marshall student, described the lockdown – which he said he heard about through his sister. She called him and told him to hide in a corner because there was a report that someone in the building had a gun.

“So I was like alright and hung up the phone, but she had me scared for a minute,” Robinson said.

Officials emphasized that this was just a scare, and there was no actual threat.

"You spread rumors like that and it will cause a commotion and people will get in trouble more," he said. "Our school shouldn't have this, it will make us look bad."