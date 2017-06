Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Richmond Roughriders, in their first year of existence, clinched the Arena Pro Football League title after they beat Florida 74-61 to go undefeated in their first season in the league.

They scored the game winning touchdown with under a minute left in the game on a touchdown catch from Justin Burke and sealed the win on an interception by former ODU standout Malique Johnson, who took it back for an insurance TD. Richmond finished the season 8-0.