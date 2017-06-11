Murdered teen’s brother: ‘It could have been resolved a different way’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The brother of a Richmond teenager fatally shot along with his best friend last week on the Southside made a surprise appearance at a vigil Sunday afternoon.

The Group United Communities Against Crime held a vigil in the 4000 block of Decatur Street where 15-year-old Christian Singleton and his best friend, 16-year-old Ketron Wells, were shot to death Wednesday night.

Caroline Johnson, the president of the McGuire Civic Association, begged anyone with information about the crime to do the right thing.

“Come out the shadows. Make a difference," Johnson pleaded. "This is your neighborhood. Take it back! Because if I see it, I’m going to say something.”

Richmond Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

"We don't care who you are, we don't want to know who you are," a relative said. "You can remain anonymous. Just tell them something. He was a child and he was our baby."

Singleton’s family expressed their pain at Sunday's vigil.

Kevon Harvey, Ketron Wells' brother, was overcome with emotion when he spoke.He said that in the days before the shooting Ketron had promised him he would turn his life around. "Other than them killing my brother, it could have been resolved a different way,” Harvey said. Both Singleton and Wells were students in the Richmond Public School System. Wells attended Armstrong High School and Singleton was attending the Richmond Alternative School. There have been 33 shooting deaths in the city of Richmond so far in 2017, and four of these fatalities were teenagers – two double homicides, each within ten weeks of the other. “This is the second time this year that two teens, children, have been shot and killed together; last March in Mosby Court and now this,” said RPD Chief Alfred Durham. “It is hard to imagine the pain their families are experiencing.” There are still no answers to who killed two other Richmond high school students in Mosby Court, in late March. Among the candles, balloons and tear-filled eyes were calls to speak up and take back Richmond communities. "We have to do a better job of being proactive against that crime before it ever takes place,” RPD Deputy Chief Steve Drew said. Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at 804-646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.