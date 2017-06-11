Atlee Softball completes the three-peat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were champions crowned in the High School Ranks. Atlee's Softball won their third straight State Title in 5A after a 1-0 win over their Hanover rival Lee-Davis. Peyton St. George, in her final High School game, pitched a complete game two hit shutout and hit the game-winning HR in the 4th inning.

Hanover's Baseball team fell in the 4A Final to Liberty Christian 8-5 in a rematch of last year's title game won by the Hawks.

The Lady Hawks Tennis team made school history by winning their first 4A State title after they defeated Sherando in Roanoke. Hanover completed a perfect season at 22-0.

Mills Godwin's Boys Soccer fell in the 5A State Final to Briar Woods in PK's 5-4.

Maggie Walker won the 2A Boys Soccer State Title after a 3-2 win over Giles.