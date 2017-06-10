× Norfolk State University football player Dy-Shawn Simpkins killed

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University defense back Dy-Shawn Simpkins, 18, was killed early Friday morning in New Jersey.

Simpkins, who is from East Orange, New Jersey, was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle around 12:30 a.m., according to USA Today High School Sports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was killed and a third was shot but is expected to survive, USA Today High School Sports reports.

Simpkins enrolled at NSU in January. He participated with the Spartan football team during its spring practice schedule.

“On behalf of the administration, coaches and student-athletes, we want to express our condolences to Dy-Shawn’s family,” said NSU Director of Athletics Marty L. Miller. “He will be dearly missed by the entire Norfolk State University family.”