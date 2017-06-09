Richmond-area teens arrested after deadly shooting in Norfolk home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- Two teens from the Richmond-area have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting during a Norfolk apartment invasion.

Just after midnight, Norfolk dispatchers received several calls about a gunshot disturbance at Breezy Point Apartments in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue.

Neighbors told affiliate WTKR that at least 6 shots were fired and bullet holes can be seen in the wall and stairwell inside one of the units. Neighbors also report seeing multiple men trying to break into one of the apartments before the shots were fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found 17-year-old Kuwan Robinson laying outside the apartments with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said their preliminary investigation shows the shooting stemmed from a home invasion.

Around the same time, 20-year-old Jamel Bridges walked into Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the hospital and detained two additional people, 19-year-old D'Marco Scott and a 15-year-old young man.

According to police, Robinson, Bridges, Scott and the 15-year-old entered the home to commit an armed burglary, which resulted in Robinson's death and Bridges being shot.

Bridges, Scott and the teen have been charged with armed burglary, conspiracy and use of a firearm in commission with a felony.

Bridges, who is from Richmond, and Scott, who is from Chesterfield, are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The 15-year-old is being held in the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are not looking for any other people in connection to this incident. No other injuries were reported.

As police continue to investigate, they are asking for the public's help. If you know anything, take action and call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.