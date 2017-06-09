× Former Richmond Interim Fire Chief no longer employed by city

RICHMOND, Va. – Former Interim Fire Chief David Daniels is no longer employed by the city, the mayor’s office confirms with CBS 6.

Jim Nolan, Mayor Levar Stoney’s press secretary, said Daniels departure is a personnel matter and the mayor’s office can’t comment on any of the details.

Daniels joined the department in 2015 as a deputy chief and served as the city’s top firefighter for the last four months.

The decision comes nine days after Stoney announced that former Deputy Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter was hired as the new Chief of Fire and Emergency Services.