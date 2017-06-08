Weekend Events: Taste of India, Dinwiddie Music Fest & Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

June 8 – 10

Dinwiddie Bluegrass Music Festival, Thursday – Saturday at Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, the festival features Daryle Singletary, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Dailey & Vincent, The Grascals, Flatt Lonesome, Breaking Grass and many more over the three day festival. Camping, arts & crafts, workshops, food, bonfire and new for 2017 seating and stage under a covered pavilion. For tickets and direction and more information visit http://www.dinwiddiemusicfest.com/ or call 804-862-3174.

June 9

Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games Friday & Saturday at venues around town. The Law Enforcement Torch Run happens Friday and games Summer Games take place June 9-10 at the University of Richmond and surrounding venues, and we invite the community to spend an hour – or all day – as athletes go for gold in tennis, swimming, track & field, softball, bocce and bowling. Volunteer to cheer, sign up at www.volunteer2cheer.com for our outdoor Opening Ceremony at Robins Stadium, Friday, June 9 starting at 7:30 pm and featuring music, fireworks, Olympic medalist Kellie Wells Brinkley and the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron, or Saturday, June 10 between 8 am and 2 pm for the track & field competitions, also outside at Robins Stadium. For more information on the 2017 Summer Games, please contact Holly Claytor at hclaytor@specialolympicsva.org or 804.726.3025. To Volunteer 2 Cheer, visit www.volunteer2cheer.com and sign up today!

Jazz Inside Out – sponsored by The Virginia Higher Education Fund, a fundraiser for scholarships for Virginia Students. Live Jazz Event Party inside or Outside with Rick Elliott & Cloud Nine Band. Line dancing with Kamel Patton, silent auction and heavy Hors D’oeuvres Friday, 7 pm – 11 pm at Willow Oaks Country Club & River Terrace, 6228 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond. All proceeds to benefit Virginia Higher Education Fund. For tickets visit www.vahigheredfund.com/events.

June 10

Richmond Police Department 12th annual Public Safety 5K Bike Ride and Community Day, Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Armstrong High School, 2300 Cool Lane. The community event will have free food, music, games, and a large bounce house. Free bicycles will also be given to the first 200 students who register. “This is a great opportunity for Richmond Police to continue bridging the gap and strengthen relationships with the city’s youth,” Sgt. Carol Adams said. Participants in the 5K bicycle ride must be at least 8 years old and have parental consent to participate, covered shoes and helmets are required. Free registration is available online at https://RPD5KPublicSafetyBikeRide.eventbrite.com or call event coordinator Sgt. Carol Adams at (804) 646-4069 for additional information. If you’d like to donate bicycles, drop them off at 200 West Grace Street.

Reach out for Life fundraiser – “Take a shot at Breast Cancer”.. hosted by Central Virginia Sporting Clays, Saturday in Fluvanna County. Enjoy a day of shooting, games, raffles, lunch and awards. To register call 804-977-3920. All proceeds benefit Reach Out For Life, a local non-profit that provides access to free mammograms. For details visit http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/. Registration begins at 8:00am and shooting begins at 9:00am.

Beer, Bourbon, & BBQ Festival, Saturday, VIP Session, noon – 6 pm, regular session 2 pm – 6 pm at Richmond Raceway Complex. Festival features beer sipping’, bourbon tasting’, music listening’ and BBQ eaten’, all guests will receive a Souvenir Glass for tastings. First 200 guests in line receives a free collectible BBQ bag, there Unlimited Beer & Bourbon Tastings from 40 Bourbon and 60 Beers on tap. VIP Session advance tickets $49, $55 on-site; regular tickets advance $39 & $45 on-site. Details visit http://www.beerandbourbon.com/virginia/show-info.

June 10 & 11

14th annual Taste of India, Traditions, Dreams and Beyond, Saturday & Sunday 12:30 – 8:30 pm (Noon – 9pm) at The Cultural Center of India, 6641 Ironbridge Parkway, Chesterfield. A colorful showcase of Indian Food, Arts and Culture. Featuring over 60 live performances, with music and dances from traditional folk dances to modern Bollywood dances; food, a fashion show and a shopping bazaar, free medical screenings, financial and estate planning. For more information visit www.cciva.org or contact Geeta Shah at 804-240-0302 or by gsshah108@yahoo.com.

Sunday, June 11

JUNETEENTH – Celebrate Freedom at Randolph Macon College Black Studies program & the Hanover County Black Heritage Society, Inc. Gospel singer Bubba Johnson will reflect on and sing about 50 years of his gospel ministry. The Juneteenth Celebration is Sunday, 4 – 6 pm at The Blackwell Auditorium, Campus of Randolph Macon College, 205 Henry Street, Ashland. Get tickets from at Hanover County Black Heritage Society members or call 804-752-3218 or email awjefferson@rmc.edu. Advance tickets only adults $10, children $5.

Future Events

The 44th Annual Virginia Pork Festival – Wednesday, June 14. The Virginia Pork Festival will have over 30 different pork dishes, close to 43,000 pounds of pork will be served! Some of those dishes will include Minced Barbecue, Pit Cooked Barbecue, Barbecued Spareribs, Barbecued Boston Butt, Barbecued Loin Chops, Grilled Loin Chops, Sausage Biscuits, Pork Burgers, Sausage Burgers, Bologna Steak Burgers, Italian Sausage, Pork Meatballs , BLTs, Hot Dogs, Chitterlings, Pigs Feet, & Souse. Tickets sold in advance, no tickets at the gate. Details visit http://www.vaporkfestival.com/.