Taste of India, Juneteenth – Celebrate Freedom & Virginia Pork Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

June 10 & 11

14th annual Taste of India, Traditions, Dreams and Beyond, Saturday & Sunday 12:30 – 8:30 pm at The Cultural Center of India, 6641 Ironbridge Parkway, Chesterfield. A colorful showcase of Indian Food, Arts and Culture. Featuring over 60 live performances, with music and dances from traditional folk dances to modern Bollywood dances; food, a fashion show and a shopping bazaar, free medical screenings, financial and estate planning. For more information visit www.cciva.org or contact Geeta Shah at 804-240-0302 or by gsshah108@yahoo.com.

June 11

JUNETEENTH – Celebrate Freedom at Randolph Macon College Black Studies program & the Hanover County Black Heritage Society, Inc. Gospel singer Bubba Johnson will reflect on and sing about 50 years of his gospel ministry. The Juneteenth Celebration is Sunday, 4 – 6 pm at The Blackwell Auditorium, Campus of Randolph Macon College, 205 Henry Street, Ashland. Get tickets from at Hanover County Black Heritage Society members or call 804-752-3218 or email awjefferson@rmc.edu. Advance tickets only adults $10, children $5.

The 44th Annual Virginia Pork Festival – Wednesday, June 14. The Virginia Pork Festival will have over 30 different pork dishes, close to 43,000 pounds of pork will be served! Some of those dishes will include Minced Barbecue, Pit Cooked Barbecue, Barbecued Spareribs, Barbecued Boston Butt, Barbecued Loin Chops, Grilled Loin Chops, Sausage Biscuits, Pork Burgers, Sausage Burgers, Bologna Steak Burgers, Italian Sausage, Pork Meatballs , BLTs, Hot Dogs, Chitterlings, Pigs Feet, & Souse. Tickets sold in advance, no tickets at the gate. Details visit http://www.vaporkfestival.com/.