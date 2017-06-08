Resident nervous about squatters in nearby Henrico apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- A broken window at one eastern Henrico apartment led to a bigger discovery.

Beverly Smith lives alone and worries what could happen next door. She contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers, and said the squatters living nearby is a safety issue for her and her neighbors.

She said she’s seen lots of people going in and out of the vacant home recently.

"I just wanted it boarded up,” Smith said.

Living next door to the property on Howard Road has been a recent challenge for Smith, who sent us these pictures of a broken window on the back door of this duplex on Howard Road.

She noticed something suspicious while walking her dog one evening.

"The door was wide open,” she said, “I heard some noise in there.”

That’s when she said she spotted people going in and out of the apartment telling us it's been an ongoing problem for months.

"I don't know what they're doing or what's going on,” she said.

The property is owned by Glenwood Farms. Smith complained to management by phone and to someone in the leasing office.

"I told her people are still going to that apartment....what are you going to do? Are you planning on boarding it up or what?”

“She said I'll get with maintenance and see what they're going to do,” Smith said.

She called Henrico Police, who responded to a vandalism call at that apartment a week ago.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the leasing office about the broken window and asked when it would be fixed.

A short time later, a man came out and boarded it up, but would not answer any of our questions.

But the fact that it's repaired is satisfying for Smith, who said she feels safer.

