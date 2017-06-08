Phil Collins hospitalized after fall

Singer Phil Collins has been hospitalized and postponed his tour after falling and hitting his head, according to a statement on his Facebook page Thursday.

The statement said Collins has trouble walking because of a back operation.

“He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair,” the statement said.

Collins suffered a gash on his head that had to be closed with stitches.

He postponed performances on his tour, the “Not Dead Yet Live Tour,” that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Royal Albert Hall in London. Those were rescheduled for November 26 and 27.

Collins, 66, is expected to resume his tour on Sunday in Cologne, Germany, then perform in Paris before returning to London for a performance in Hyde Park on June 30.

Collins came to fame as the lead singer and drummer for the British band Genesis, before going on to success as a solo artist.