× New director of Public Works has served city for 25 years

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney announced former Public Works Deputy Director of Operations, Bobby Vincent, Jr., will now serve as the Director of Public Works. Vincent has served in this department for 25 years.

The position has been vacant since early February, when Stoney parted ways with several City Hall leaders, having promised during his campaign to restructure City Hall as needed. Dr. Emmanuel Adediran formerly led the department.

Vincent began his career at the Department of Public Utilities in 1992, as an engineer.

For 14 years he served in that role, managing and planning the preventive maintenance and capital improvement projects concerning water and wastewater treatment plants, as well as the combined sewer system.

“It is an honor to be named Director of Public Works by Mayor Stoney,” said Mr. Vincent. “I am looking forward to taking on the key areas of improvement needed within DPW, as recently outlined in the VCU performance review of City Hall.”

Most recently, Vincent served was the Deputy Director of Operations.In this role, Vincent oversaw the Divisions of Solid Waste, Grounds Maintenance, Urban Forestry, Roadway Maintenance, Street Cleaning and CIP Paving.

Vincent has served in other leadership roles, including as Operations Manager of the Roadway Maintenance Division, Interim Director of General Services, and Chief of Construction and Inspections.

“We could not have a more qualified or experienced person fill this important position,” said Mayor Stoney. “I am very pleased Bobby accepted this appointment.”