Richmond double homicide victims were young males, neighbors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people who were shot to death on Richmond's Southside Wednesday night appeared to be young males, according to neighbors.

Police said around 9:53 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Decatur Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two males suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

"In the last couple days we have seen a significant increase in individuals being shot here in the city," Durham said at the scene. "But, this is a quiet neighborhood. We haven't had any violence over here at all this year."

Neighbors described hearing four to seven gunshots and seeing a "young male" lying motionless in the grass. They said one victim appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Delores Atkinson returned home to find her property surrounded by police tape and detectives gathering clues.

"That's a blood spot right there," Atkinson pointed out in front of her home on Decatur Street. "It's a shock to me that something like this happen right there."

Atkinson said she later learned the victims were unknown to her.

Detectives returned to the scene Thursday morning to hand out "help wanted" flyers and gather evidence and witness accounts.

Police are soon expected to release the victim's identities as well as a suspect description.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for an update on this developing story from Chelsea Rarrick.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.