RICHMOND, Va. – Zack Artis is a Petersburg-based guitar virtuoso who performs both as a solo artist and with the “Spoonful” blues band. Today, he brought along singer/songwriter and recording artist Tamika Patton. Zack has several performances coming up, including Friday, June 9th at Antonio’s Italian restaurant, Saturday, June 10th at Hattie Mae’s, and Friday, June 16th at Ashton Creek Winery. For more information visit http://www.zackartis.com.