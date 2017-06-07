Work out with *Divas

RICHMOND, Va – Diva Bootcamp is a year-round women’s outdoor fitness program that focuses on support, community, and body positivity. Fitness Expert Kiara Fuentes, owner of Diva Bootcamp, made her debut on our LIVE show along with Megan Smith and Carter Morrison, and led Jessica Noll through a fun outdoor exercise.

Women of all ages, shapes, sizes, and athletic backgrounds are encouraged to participate in this judgement free program.

“We want everyone to challenge themselves,” Fuentes stated.

However, she exaggerated it was definitely not a “go hard or go home atmosphere.”

“If you come and can’t run, you’re encouraged to walk,” she said.

Diva Bootcamp sessions are one-hour long and consist of cardio and muscle strengthening such as lunges, squats, push-ups, etc.

Class locations rotate weekly and are held everyone Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:30 a.m. and 9:13 a.m.

Those who are unsure of whether or not Diva Bootcamp is for them are encouraged to participate in the two free trial classes. Visit https://www.divabootcamp.com/ for more information.