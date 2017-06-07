Take a *shot at breast cancer at a sporting clays event

RICHMOND, Va. – Each year, breast cancer diagnoses affect hundreds of thousands of women and their families. Reach Out for Life helps women get free breast imaging procedures. They are hosting the second annual “Sporting Clays Charity Event” to raise funds and awareness. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th. Registration begins at 8am. The main event goes from 9am to 2pm at Central Virginia Sporting Clays in Fluvanna County. for more information you can visit http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/ or call 804-977-3920.