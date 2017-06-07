× Sailor from Norfolk-based USS Normandy reported overboard off N.C. coast

CHERRY POINT, N.C. – A U.S. Navy Sailor has been reported overboard from the Norfolk-based Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) off the North Carolina coast, affiliate WTKR reports.

A Navy spokesperson from U.S. Fleet Forces Command says the Sailor went overboard at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

At the time, the ship was approximately 80 nautical miles off the coast of North Carolina conducting independent training.

Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), U.S. Coast Guard medium endurance cutter USCGC Forward (WMEC 911), along with Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyers USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Mason (DDG 87) are currently on station to join USS Normandy in the ongoing search efforts.

Navy fixed and rotary wing aircraft are also currently assisting in the operation, along with aircraft with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Sailor’s next of kin have been notified of the situation and are being provided updates.