Petersburg investigating 5th homicide of 2017

PETERSBURG, Va – Petersburg Police found a man fatally shot Tuesday night on Sandlewood Court.

When officers arrived just after 11:30pm, they found 36 year old Lewis E. Garris II with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are continuing to search for evidence and are speaking to all potential witnesses there were present during the shooting.

This is Petersburg’s 5th homicide of 2017.