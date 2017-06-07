× 38 Henrico homes for sale after landlord’s death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A local landlord’s recent passing has put more than three dozen rental houses in eastern Henrico County on the market.

A total of 38 homes in six neighborhoods in and around the Highland Springs area are being marketed in a portfolio sale with a combined asking price of $5.99 million.

The homes were owned by the late Henry Gunst Jr. through two entities: his company, Gunst Real Estate, and a trust in his name. Gunst, a distant cousin of Innsbrook developer Sidney Gunst, died in December at 96.

CBRE | Richmond’s Barry Hofheimer is handling the sale, which was split into two buyable groups: 26 homes for $4.1 million, and 12 homes for $2 million. Hofheimer said the homes will be sold in those groups or in total, not individually.

Hofheimer said the portfolio sale is intended to settle Gunst’s estate. He said Gunst also developed lots in Hanover County that have since been sold.

Gunst’s obituary states the World War II veteran entered real estate at the end of a career that ran the gamut – from the tobacco industry and vending machines to food and gift shops, a men’s clothing store and a pantyhose distributor.

“He was an entrepreneur,” Hofheimer said, adding that Gunst remained involved in his real estate business to the end. “Up until the last five or six months of his life, he was very active.”

Read more about the homes and their sale on RichmondBizSense.