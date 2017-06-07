‘Fruity Pebbles Marijuana’ bar found in I-95 traffic stop

WELDON, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies found “something different” when they stopped a vehicle on Interstate 95 near the North Carolina-Virginia state line this week.

“Marijuana, a mason jar with marijuana residue, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder were seized,” Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp posted on Facebook. “During the search of the luggage, [an agent] located a ‘Fruity Pebbles Marijuana’ bar. The bar was wrapped in wax paper, then wrapped in plastic sealed with a piece of tape. An additional smaller piece was found in the center console.”

The driver told investigators, “you eat a little bit at a time during the day, never eat it all at once it’s very potent.”

He said the bar was made with “cannabutter.”

The driver, identified as 31-Derrick Jermaine Priest, of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He is due in court in July.

The traffic stop was conducted at 6:35 a.m. on Interstate 95 near Exit 173 in North Carolina.