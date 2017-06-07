6th Annual Jazz Inside Out Jazz Fundraiser

Children arrested for school crimes
RICHMOND, Va.–

6th Annual Jazz Inside Out – sponsored by The Virginia Higher Education Fund, a fundraiser for scholarships for Virginia Students. The Virginia Higher Education Fund is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that was formed to provide scholarships, emergency aid, books and mentoring.

The Live Jazz Event is a Party Inside or Outside with Rick Elliott & Cloud Nine Band. There’s also Line dancing with Kamel Patton, a silent auction and heavy Hors D’oeuvres. Jazz Inside Out is Friday, June 9th from 7 pm – 11 pm at Willow Oaks Country Club & River Terrace, 6228 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond. All proceeds to benefit Virginia Higher Education Fund. For tickets visit www.vahigheredfund.com/events and for more information about Willow Oaks Country Club visit http://www.willowoakscc.org/.