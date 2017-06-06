× Southwest selling $49 flights from Richmond to Atlanta

DALLAS — Are you ready to book your summer vacation?

On Tuesday, Southwest launched its bi-annual nationwide sale that includes one-way fares starting at $49. The three-day sale means you can book dozens of nonstop round-trip tickets for less than $100.

The sale only includes one-way “Wanna Get Away” fares. For longer flights, the pricing increases to $79, $99, or $129 for fares included in the sale.

While it’s not advertised in the sale, we even found some one-way fares for as low as $44 (Boise to Spokane, Greenville (SC) to Atlanta, Memphis to Chicago, Memphis to Houston, Omaha to Chicago).

According to the fine print, you must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are some blackout dates around the holidays and is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.

The only sale flight offered from Richmond is to Atlanta.