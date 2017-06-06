Richmond Folk Festival 2017 announces first 10 artists
RICHMOND, Va. — When the Richmond Folk Festival returns to the Richmond Riverfront October 13 – 15, it will bring with it more than 40 acts — offering a wide variety of music.
Folk Festival organizers announced the first 10 acts on Tuesday.
They include:
Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo Afro-Venezuelan parranda music from El Clavo and Caracas, Venezuela
Dale Ann Bradley bluegrass music from Middlesboro, Kentucky
Eddie Cotton, Jr. soul blues music from Clinton, Mississippi
Grand Master Seiichi Tanaka & the San Francisco Taiko Dojo Japanese taiko drumming from San Francisco, California
The Green Fields of America Irish music from the East Coast of the U.S.
Hot Club of Cowtown western swing and hot jazz from Austin, Texas
Innov Gnawa Moroccan Gnawa from Brooklyn, New York
Jan Knutson jazz guitar from Berwyn Heights, Maryland
Nicolae Feraru Romanian cimbalom from Chicago, Illinois
Paulin Brothers’ Brass Band New Orleans brass band from New Orleans, Louisiana
