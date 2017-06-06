× Richmond Folk Festival 2017 announces first 10 artists

RICHMOND, Va. — When the Richmond Folk Festival returns to the Richmond Riverfront October 13 – 15, it will bring with it more than 40 acts — offering a wide variety of music.

Folk Festival organizers announced the first 10 acts on Tuesday.

They include:

Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo Afro-Venezuelan parranda music from El Clavo and Caracas, Venezuela

Dale Ann Bradley bluegrass music from Middlesboro, Kentucky

Eddie Cotton, Jr. soul blues music from Clinton, Mississippi

Grand Master Seiichi Tanaka & the San Francisco Taiko Dojo Japanese taiko drumming from San Francisco, California

The Green Fields of America Irish music from the East Coast of the U.S.

Hot Club of Cowtown western swing and hot jazz from Austin, Texas

Innov Gnawa Moroccan Gnawa from Brooklyn, New York

Jan Knutson jazz guitar from Berwyn Heights, Maryland

Nicolae Feraru Romanian cimbalom from Chicago, Illinois

Paulin Brothers’ Brass Band New Orleans brass band from New Orleans, Louisiana

Click here for more Richmond Folk Festival information.